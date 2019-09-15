IMV Announces 2019 ServiceTrak™ Imaging Award Winners for Radiation Oncology

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group and the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry, announced the category winners of the 2019 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards for Radiation Oncology.

Best Service: Varian Medical Systems, Accuray

Best Customer Satisfaction: Varian Medical Systems

Best System Performance: Varian Medical Systems

About IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards

IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.

The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer.

The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.

The 2019 ServiceTrak™ Radiation Oncology awards are based on interviews conducted in 2019 with respondents in 334 unique imaging locations having 511 radiation oncology systems.

