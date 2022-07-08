IMV Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

IMV Inc. ("IMV” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX™ platform to treat solid and hematologic cancers, today announced that on July 7, 2022, IMV Inc. (the "Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares for the 30 consecutive business day period between May 23, 2022, through July 6, 2022, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The letter also indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 3, 2023 (the "Compliance Period”), in which to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, the Company’s common shares must maintain a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during the Compliance Period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of its publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Company may be granted an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will be unable to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is not otherwise eligible for the additional cure period, the Company may face delisting.

The letter has no immediate impact on the Company’s business operations or listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as on the TSX.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a portfolio of therapies based on the Company’s immune-educating platform, DPX™. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. IMV’s lead candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers. MVP-S also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. These elements foster maturation of antigen presenting cells as well as robust activation of CD8 T cell effector and memory function. MVP-S treatment has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. MVP-S is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for hematologic and solid cancers, including Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) as well as ovarian, bladder and breast cancers. IMV is also developing a second immunotherapy leveraging the DPX immune delivery platform, DPX-SurMAGE. This dual-targeted immunotherapy combines antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously. A Phase 1 clinical trial in bladder cancer, using MVP-S or DPX-SurMAGE, was initiated in early 2022. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as "will”, "may”, "potential”, "believe”, "expect”, "continue”, "anticipate” and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In this press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding IMV’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing beyond the Compliance Period. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s expected timeline associated with its cash runway; the Company’s priorities with MVP-S and its DPX delivery platform, the potential for its delivery platform and the anticipated timing of enrollment and results for its clinical trial programs and studies as others risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMV’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005390/en/