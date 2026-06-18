NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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18.06.2026 19:30:00
In 10 Years, Will You Wish You'd Bought NextEra Energy Right Now?
Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) currently sit more than 10% below their 52-week high. The utility company's stock price has slumped following the surprising announcement that it agreed to buy Dominion (NYSE: D) in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $67 billion. The merger would create the world's largest regulated electric utility company. The deal adds near-term risks from regulatory approval uncertainty and potential integration challenges. However, the long-term benefits could far outweigh those risk factors. Here's why I think that investors looking back a decade from now will wish they had capitalized on the sell-off to buy the utility stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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