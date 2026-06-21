Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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21.06.2026 16:05:00
In 10 Years, Will You Wish You'd Bought NuScale Power Stock Right Now?
Energy has always been the backbone of the global economy, but the spotlight is brighter now than ever. Data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) have cranked up energy demand, especially in the United States, opening the door for nuclear energy to make a comeback after lying relatively dormant for years.Some new technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs), have become the hottest topics on Wall Street. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) sits squarely within that space, as the only company with SMR design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.The stock is a classic case of high risk, high reward. Here's why in 10 years, investors might wish they had bought NuScale Power stock today, and how to protect your portfolio in case the stock doesn't live up to the hype.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)