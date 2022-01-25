|
25.01.2022 12:45:00
In 10 Years, You'll Wish You Bought More Innovative Industrial Properties
Cannabis has become a huge talking point among investors; legal U.S. cannabis sales were $17.5 billion in 2020. According to a report by Business Insider, this number could grow to as much as $100 billion by 2030.Among the various cannabis stocks out there, don't overlook Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that works with medical cannabis operators across America. Here's why the stock's a winner that you might regret not buying more of when you had the chance.Cannabis is being legalized steadily across the U.S., especially for medical use, which is allowed in 36 states. However, it remains illegal at the federal level; the government seems to be content letting individual states make their own rules. However, the problem is that its federal illegal status prevents cannabis businesses from obtaining financing to fund their operations because traditional banks cannot lend to them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
