03.03.2022 16:18:12
In 20 Years, This Could Be the World's Largest E-Commerce Company
E-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got a major boost in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic. Its stock has dropped amid the growth-stock sell-off, but this retail giant still has major market share and room for growth.In this video clip from "The Rank," recorded on Feb. 14, Motley Fool contributors Matthew Frankel, CFP®, Jason Hall, and Tyler Crowe discuss Shopify's massive growth, competitive advantage, and one potential challenge. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
