In 2009, Coca-Cola Made a Technological Innovation That Led to New Drinks in Its Portfolio. Kraft Heinz Hopes to Make the Same Breakthrough in 2024.

Early in his career, serial inventor Dean Kamen made a wheelchair that could climb stairs. While it never gained widespread adoption, he adapted this technology to launch his famous Segway transportation device in 2001.After Segway's launch, Kamen began working on a project close to his heart: a water purification device for the developing world. But he needed help getting it distributed. Given its global reach, Coca-Cola was an ideal partner.In exchange for getting the water purification device out there, Coca-Cola needed Kamen to help with a project of its own that it was working on. This led to the launch of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine in 2009.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel