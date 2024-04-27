|
27.04.2024 22:00:00
In 4 Days, Philip Morris Stock Becomes an Even Better Investment
The tobacco industry is obviously still around, but there's no denying it's on the defensive. The smoking cessation movement has been whittling away at the number of worldwide smokers for decades, and there's no real growth in store for the traditional cigarette business.And yet, tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is still a compelling investment prospect that's about to get even better. On Wednesday, May 1, the company will be able to launch a proven product in a proven market, setting the stage for growth few investors thought was still possible for the company.If you were on the fence about this major dividend stock, you may not want to wait any longer to dive in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!