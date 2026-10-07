Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.10.2026 17:27:02
In 4 Months, SpaceX Has Now Sought to Raise Over $150 Billion. Should Investors Be Worried or Is This a Flashing Buy Signal?
In recent days, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) stock has hit its highest level since its initial public offering in June, and the company isn't sitting idle.
The Financial Times reported that SpaceX is seeking to raise another $40 billion of debt, $10 billion through bank loans and $30 billion in investment-grade debt. The purpose of the debt is to purchase chips from Nvidia, which SpaceX plans to use in its data centers.
The news is staggering because, on top of SpaceX's nearly $86 billion initial public offering, the company raised another $25 billion of debt just a few weeks later. If successful with the new $40 billion raise, that would bring total capital raised to over $150 billion in just four months.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|337,75
|0,01%
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