Promethean Investments Opens the Seed 2 Round of Funding for Black Owned Burger Robotics Company

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboBurger Inc is the maker of the RoboBurger: the world's first fully autonomous robotic burger chef in a box, that grills, toasts, adds condiments and assembles a fresh burger, in about 4 minutes.

In a Bear Market, Investors Bet on Black: RoboBurger Raises Funds In a $10M Seed 2 Funding Round

RoboBurger Inc, represented by DLA Piper, is excited to announce that it opened its Seed 2 round of funding in partnership with Promethean Investments LLP, a private equity firm headquartered in London. The new Seed 2 funding round will allow RoboBurger Inc to grow and scale up production of its RoboBurger Mark 2 units to keep up with consumer demand.

Michael Burt, founding partner at Promethean LLP commented "To plagiarize Bill Gates we believe Roboburger & its food combinations will make the world pretty fantastic compared to today. Audley and his team have delivered a remarkable (delicious) product with patented solutions, addressing the challenges of grilling fresh food in a Robotic vending machine. Promethean believes that Roboburger and their focus on automation and robotics are the solution to deal with the labor availability and cost as well as inflation challenges we see in hospitality & food production today. We look forward to helping take Roboburger global".

RoboBurger Inc is working with some of the largest companies in the US to help them improve their food offerings by providing people with access to freshly cooked food, 24 hours a day, without having to leave the building, whether it's a workplace, university, hospital or transportation hub.

"We have received an overwhelming amount of interest from around the world. This new round of funding will allow us to rapidly scale up and keep up with the incredible demand as we continue to roll out RoboBurger units across the US." says Audley Wilson, the CEO of RoboBurger Inc.

RoboBurger Inc launched its first pop-up location in March 2022 in Newport Mall in Jersey City.

"Since opening our first pop-up location, we've gotten a lot of feedback that has helped us improve both the taste of our burgers and the time it takes to make them. Our newest units reflect these changes and customers can now get a hot, freshly grilled burger in about 4 minutes." says Dan Braido, CTO of RoboBurger Inc.

The company is launching its second-generation units in Pilot Flying J - Newark, one of the largest urban truck rest stop chains, a university in Queens, NY, and The Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

About RoboBurger:

RoboBurger Inc is the maker of RoboBurger: the world's first fully-autonomous burger vending robot that cooks and assembles restaurant-quality burgers. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, the minority-owned business was founded in 2019 by CEO and Partner Audley Wilson, Partner and CTO Dan Braido, and Partner and CMO Andy Siegel. Learn more at www.theroboburger.com .

