In A Joint Venture, Lennar, Shea Homes® And Woodside Homes Break Ground On Sunstone Community

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between Lennar Corporation, Shea Homes® and Woodside Homes, today broke ground on Sunstone, a new masterplanned community located in northwest Las Vegas. Anticipated to open in 2021, the new community will provide a wide variety of homes within a highly-amenitized setting – creating a living experience unparalleled in the Las Vegas market. Lennar is the managing partner.

"We are excited to partner with the City of Las Vegas to begin the construction and development of this new distinctive community," said Joy Broddle, Division President of Lennar Las Vegas. "Sunstone has been thoughtfully designed to provide modern yet nature-inspired amenities. A diverse and extensive trail system throughout the community will allow for connectivity between the homes, parks, schools and outside services."

Sunstone will bring over 3,000 new homes to ten neighborhoods, offering a variety of designs for families at every stage of life including attached condominiums, single-family homes, move-up estates and age-qualified residences. The setting for Sunstone will be outdoor recreation-focused, with about 15 miles of interconnected trails, two parks, active play fields, tot lots, activity stations and more – all with stunning city lights and mountain views.

Lennar will build approximately 1,245 homes across five gated communities in Sunstone, comprised of single-family residences, attached multi-family homes and their innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design for the ultimate multigenerational living experience. Each new Lennar home will feature their signature Everything's Included® upgrades and features such as state-of-the-art appliances, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ designs whole-home coverage, all at no additional cost.

Shea Homes® will introduce their nationally recognized 55+ and resort lifestyle brand, Trilogy®. Trilogy Sunstone is planned to include approximately 1,000 new homes comprised of single-family detached homes and duplexes featuring some of Shea Homes' newest floorplan designs. These homes will also include SheaConnect™, a suite of smart home features designed specifically to ease daily life with energy efficient products and automation systems. The centerpiece of this Trilogy will be the resort club - the hub and heart of the community – where Trilogy homeowners will enjoy indoor and outdoor resort-styled amenities as well as trend-based lifestyle programming that encourages the brand's core values of connection, wellness, and freedom. Notably, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained teams.

Woodside Homes will apply their design-centric approach to create three distinct neighborhoods to provide approximately 627 new homeownership opportunities within the Sunstone masterplan. Two neighborhoods will consist of two-story homes ranging approximately 1,600 to 2,700 square feet, while the third neighborhood will feature all single-story designs and account for approximately 210 of the total homesites.

"Our goal is to create a desirable new home community designed for the way people live today – with the ability to evolve into how families want to live in 20 years from now," said Broddle. "We are united with Shea and Woodside in our vision for Sunstone to provide a community that's modern, promotes technology and provides an overall active and balanced lifestyle."

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

About Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 41st year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.

