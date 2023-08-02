|
02.08.2023 06:30:17
In a particularly challenging market environment, Interroll defended its market position in the first half year 2023 with a solid order intake
Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sant`Antonino, Switzerland, August 2, 2023. Interroll keeps the order intake at previous year level, but sales are behind previous year, driven by a low order backlog at the beginning of the year and the much longer than anticipated destocking at our product customers.
Our figures in a nutshell
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were lower at CHF 39.9 million (previous year: CHF 52.4 million). The EBITDA margin fell to 15.6% (previous year: 16.9%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached CHF 28.7 million (-29.7% below the previous years figure of CHF 40.8 million). The EBIT margin fell to 11.2% (previous year: 13.1%).
The result of CHF 22.0 million (previous year: CHF 33.1 million), was impacted by the negative financial result and a slightly higher tax rate compared to the previous year. The result margin reached 8.6% (previous year: 10.6%). Gross investments amounted to CHF 17.1 million (previous year: CHF 12.4 million). Free cash flow increased to CHF 60.0 million (previous year: CHF -7.2 million).
The Order intake for the Americas region reached CHF 116.7 million, up by 31.1% compared to the previous year (CHF 89.00 million). This positive impact was mainly generated by the project business. Sales amounted to CHF 76.3 million, -24.9% compared to previous year (CHF 101.6 million). The Americas region continues to be our second important region with 30% share of Global Sales.
Our Asia-Pacific region generated a higher order intake of CHF 37.7 million compared to (CHF 31.2 million) the previous year. Which resulted in a gain of 20.8%. The sales amounted to CHF 39.7 million, 46.0% compared to (CHF 27.2 million) the previous year.
Sales by product
Sales of the Drives product group amounted to CHF 88.8 million in the first half of 2023, which is -19.4% year-on-year compared to same period last year (CHF 110.2 million). The order intake for the product group Drives amounted to CHF 87.5 million, -17.0 compared to (CHF 105.5 million) in the same period last year.
The Conveyors & Sorters product group generated sales of CHF 94.3 million in the first half of 2023, which resulted in -2.9% compared to previous year (CHF 97.2 million). Order Intake amounted to CHF 142.6 million, which had a positive development of 28.8% compared to the same period last year (CHF 110.7 million).
For our Pallet Handling product group, Interroll generated sales of CHF 18.7 million, which is -43.3% compared to last year (CHF 33.0 million). The order intake amounted to CHF 22.8 million -18.7% compared to the previous year (CHF 28.0 million).
Innovations
Key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first half of 2023 (in CHF million)
Contact
End of Inside Information
1692385 02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
