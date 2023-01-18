Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

Bloomberg published a report at the end of 2021 that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) intended to hire people right in Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) backyard of Irvine, California, to design wireless communication chips. Nevertheless, investors were still shocked when a recent report suggested Apple intends to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips as soon as 2025.While there are many benefits that Apple could gain by designing proprietary components and transitioning away from third-party providers like Broadcom, the strategy also comes fraught with risk.Let's look at the risks and rewards of the company's strategy to eliminate its component suppliers.Continue reading
19.01.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.01.23 Apple Buy UBS AG
03.01.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.12.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.12.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Inc. Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 4 840,00 1,36%
Apple Inc. 125,50 0,19%

US-Börsen vor etwas festerem Start -- ATX im Plus -- DAX knapp unter 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende legen die US-Indizes vorbörslich zu. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

