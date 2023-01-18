|
18.01.2023 11:15:00
In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers
Bloomberg published a report at the end of 2021 that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) intended to hire people right in Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) backyard of Irvine, California, to design wireless communication chips. Nevertheless, investors were still shocked when a recent report suggested Apple intends to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips as soon as 2025.While there are many benefits that Apple could gain by designing proprietary components and transitioning away from third-party providers like Broadcom, the strategy also comes fraught with risk.Let's look at the risks and rewards of the company's strategy to eliminate its component suppliers.Continue reading
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|19.01.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.12.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.12.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
