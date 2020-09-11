In a Time of Heightened Security Concerns, SmartMetric Has Created Arguably the Worlds Most Advanced Biometric Credit Card Platform With a Fingerprint Scanner Built Into the Card

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) a United States based company has achieved significant improvements on its advanced biometric credit/debit card product during the pandemic. During this time of business shut downs SmartMetric says that it has used the time to enhance its biometric card-based product. Its engineers have been working on creating even more powerful security within the card while making its electronics board and components even thinner to allow for the best quality ISO credit card possible.

Inside the credit card is a sophisticated almost tissue paper thin holding all to the components of a fully fledged fingerprint scanner. The SmartMetric biometric card has its own secure element processor that now has the users fingerprint encrypted and stored inside the memory of the fingerprint matching processor. The powerful standalone processor uses state of the art encryption embedded inside the processor that allows for the card holders fingerprint to be stored inside the card with military level encryption. This has been achieved without impacting the speed of the fingerprint scan and match whish is now sub 0.5 of a second.

Separating the function of fingerprint scan and match from the credit cards EMV payment chip allows for the SmartMetric biometric solution to not impinge on the EMV security of the EMV chip used for banking transactions. It also allows for a user at home fingerprint enrollment much like a person would enroll their fingerprint on a smartphone that has fingerprint unlock security.

What makes the SmartMetric biometric credit card solution so more advanced than other biometric cards is that it allows the users fingerprint to be scanned without being inserted into a card reader. This allows the card to work with ATM’s that swallow the card and of course restaurants that take the card from the table to the checkout.

"Having a self-powered card that is powered independently from the card reader was an imperative in our design and development process. In fact, we could have released a non-powered card that would of course not work with most ATM’s several years ago, but we knew that the consumer would want a card that would work in all situations," said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.”

The other great advantage of the SmartMetric card is that unlike other biometric cards a bank can issue the card through the mail and have the card holder embed or enroll their fingerprint on the card at home. Other biometric card systems require the card holder to go into an office and use a special fingerprint reading machine to enroll their fingerprint on a card.

According to a research report it is being estimated that more than 500,000 million biometric based credit cards will be issued globally by 2024.

SmartMetric is ready to move aggressively forward in making available it’s new card to credit and debit card issuing Banks around the world, in association with the its global banking partners.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United Stated. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

