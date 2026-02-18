Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 22:31:00

In a Vote of Confidence for Apple Stock, It Is Berkshire Hathaway's Biggest Investment as Warren Buffett Steps Down as CEO

While Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) investment activity in Warren Buffett's final quarter as CEO is interesting, perhaps the most telling information from the conglomerate's latest 13-F filing is the significant size of the Oracle of Omaha's biggest positions upon his departure. Put another way, I'm more interested in what Buffett left Berkshire with than any trimming or adding of various stocks in his final quarter running the company's portfolio. After all, you can bet he took great care to consider Berkshire's biggest equity holdings as he worked to seal his legacy.So, what were the conglomerate's top positions when Buffett left Berkshire at the end of 2025?Based on the share counts reported at the end of Q4 and their current market values, iPhone-maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the bet Warren left as Berkshire's biggest position upon his departure. It is an investment valued at more than $60 billion, and it accounts for about 19% of the company's equity portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 19 170,00 0,84% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 224,50 -0,27% Apple Inc.
Confidence Inc. Registered Shs 1 666,00 2,02% Confidence Inc. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street tiefer -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen