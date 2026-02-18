Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
In a Vote of Confidence for Apple Stock, It Is Berkshire Hathaway's Biggest Investment as Warren Buffett Steps Down as CEO
While Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) investment activity in Warren Buffett's final quarter as CEO is interesting, perhaps the most telling information from the conglomerate's latest 13-F filing is the significant size of the Oracle of Omaha's biggest positions upon his departure. Put another way, I'm more interested in what Buffett left Berkshire with than any trimming or adding of various stocks in his final quarter running the company's portfolio. After all, you can bet he took great care to consider Berkshire's biggest equity holdings as he worked to seal his legacy.So, what were the conglomerate's top positions when Buffett left Berkshire at the end of 2025?Based on the share counts reported at the end of Q4 and their current market values, iPhone-maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the bet Warren left as Berkshire's biggest position upon his departure. It is an investment valued at more than $60 billion, and it accounts for about 19% of the company's equity portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
