In an evolving cloud world, Azure passes AWS

Reliance on cloud is growing rapidly—and with some surprising new trends. Most notably, Microsoft Azure seems to be either closing the gap, or has slightly surpassed, Amazon Web Services (AWS) with some users. Specifically, Azure appears to have passed AWS in the percentage of enterprises using it (80% Azure vs. 77% AWS), meaning public or private sector organizations with 1,000 or more employees.This and other developments in cloud usage are among the findings in the newly released Flexera 2022 State of the Cloud Report. The report also found that businesses continue to embrace multicloud, as has been the case over the past decade. Today 89% of respondents have a multicloud strategy, and 80% have a hybrid cloud strategy.