NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 14:10:00
In December, I Picked the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF as My Top High-Yield ETF to Buy, and It's Already Up 15% in 2026. Here's Why It's Still a Buy Now.
When I picked the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) as a great buy for passive income investors in December, I certainly didn't expect it to rocket 14.7% higher less than six weeks into the new year, especially considering the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is only up 1.3%.Here's why this seemingly stodgy exchange-traded fund (ETF) is roaring to new heights and why it could still be a buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!