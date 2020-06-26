"In Depth" With Laurence Fishburne Covers How 3D Imaging and 3D printing is Improving Dental Practices

MIAMI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What's Love Got to Do with It (1993)" star Laurence Fishburne is renowned for his performing skillset. For years, the Georgia native has taken on roles, winning him countless accolades. Fishburne now is utilizing his skills as host for the program "In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne. "In Depth" is an informational TV show that informs its viewing audience about important events, developments, and inventions that impact people across the country. A new episode will dip into 3D imaging and printing technology and how it is benefiting the dental industry.

3D imaging and printing have been beneficial in numerous industries for decades. Dentistry is no different; dental practitioners harness the technology to better address tooth decay and injured or missing teeth. 3D imaging is particularly useful to dentists. They can use a small digital wand to scan a patient's mouth to create a 3D image to see how to best to repair or replace a damaged tooth.

Dental 3D printing aids the process of fixing tooth and gum issues by allowing dentists to make high-quality replications of things like a patient's jaws. Making anatomically accurate models like this helps dentists to have a better understanding of a patient's anatomy before approaching surgery and helps to minimize any risks that may occur during operation. Also, since 3D printers use varying types of materials, like ABS plastics, steel, and epoxy resins, dentists can utilize the technology to print implants.

The technology behind 3D imaging and printing is no doubt impressive and making strides for dentistry. More details will be made available about these advances in the upcoming episode.

