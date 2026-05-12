Eli Lilly Aktie

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WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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12.05.2026 18:00:00

In honor of its 150th anniversary, Eli Lilly and Company commits to support community organizations aiming to provide 500,000 meals and cold storage for 150 food pantries

Through charitable support of HATCH, United Way Worldwide, United Way of Central Indiana and the Pacers Foundation, the initiative supports efforts to expand access to protein-rich food across communities nationwide, including the creation of infrastructure to deliver an estimated five millionWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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