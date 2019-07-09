In-House Financing Used Car Dealer Opens in Greenville Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have been up and down Highway 69 recently, you probably have noticed the renovation in process at what used to be Greenville Mitsubishi. You may have wondered what was coming. Barrett Motors will make its debut in Greenville before the end of the year.

Barrett Motors began in Rowlett in 1985 and expanded locations to Garland and Sachse. Although Greenville is over 40 miles to other Barrett Motors locations, there are already many Barrett Motors emblems on the back of vehicles around town. Many residents have found their way to Barrett Motors; now the company will have a location to serve all of Greenville and the surrounding communities with its specialized financing options, free warranties and a service center to handle all their customers' maintenance needs.

Since 1972, the dealership on Hwy 69 (Joe Ramsey Blvd) has been a place where north Texans have come to buy vehicles starting back in 1972 with Robert Storey Volkswagen, then on to Harold Mounce Toyota, a few others in between and most recently Greenville Mitsubishi. It's a place that has sold AMF Alcort sailboats, offered a fleet of $5 dollar Rent-a-Toyota cars, and even advertised "Now you can get a car with a radiator from Volkswagen."

Barrett Motors offers only Auto Check Certified cars, trucks and SUVs backed by a free warranty and maintenance. Their specialty is in helping people with credit issues to get financing for reliable vehicles at affordable prices with free warranties and onsite service to keep customers up and driving. Their motto is: "Credit Problems...Driving Solutions."

"We have been watching and planning on coming to Greenville for many years," said Steve Barrett, CEO of Barrett Motors. "The opportunity finally presented itself; we believe our expansion to Greenville is a great fit for this growing community. Many of our current customers are from the area and have told us that there are no dealers around that offer quite what we do. We did some research and agree that access to in-house financing and service to back it up is something that Greenville is missing. We are excited to provide that. Our services aren't for everyone—people with good credit will not be interested in utilizing our financing options. But for those who need in-house financing options, we believe that we are the best in the business in both quality of cars and quality of service."

Barrett Motors has also been a long-standing partner with Community Seeds, a local outreach that provides assistance to the economically disadvantaged of our community through faith-based emergency assistance programs.

Barrett Motors is one of the oldest and most well-respected used auto operations in Texas with locations in Rowlett, Garland and Sachse. They have won numerous Reader's Choice awards and been named "Best Used Auto Dealer" by the Rockwall/Lakeshore Times and named by Auto Dealer Monthly magazine as one of America's Top 50 Independent Dealers.

