In Its Second Year Of Activity, The European Art Of Taste Confirms The Potential Of Italian Fruit And Vegetables In China, Japan And China Taiwan

- Although the impact of Covid-19 has complicated communication and exchange between the EU and Asian countries, the interest of consumers and professionals in made in Italy fruit and vegetables has continued to increase.

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second year of The European Art of Taste, the project funded by the European Union to enhance knowledge of Italian fruit and vegetables in China, Japan and ChinaTaiwan, confirmed the growth trend. In Asia, Italian fruit and vegetables are popular thanks to their taste quality and an extraordinary ability to communicate their values in terms of tradition, production competence and taste excellence.

Despite a complex year like 2020, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent limitations, The European Art of Taste was able to keep active the communication channel with consumers and professionals by participating in digital fairs, proposing events and targeted work on the press. The result of the press releases, for a total of 30 communications sent in target countries, marked an estimated total reach of over 12 billion users, thanks to the work carried out together with journalists and bloggers who spread the news. In fact, over 1000 press officers were involved for each single issue.

The work of the press office has decisively supported the dissemination of knowledge about the products among consumers, opinion leaders and professionals, marking a positive value in terms of awareness of made in Italy fruit and vegetable and processed products. This is also accompanied by the results of the social networks on WeChat, Weibo (with a reach of 27 million users), Facebook (+3 million users reached) and Instagram (+ 50 million impressions). The website confirmed its potential by reaching over 40.000 users and more than 50.000 visits, becoming the reference point for knowing the particularities of fruit and vegetables produced in Italy by Conserve Italia, Origine Group, Jingold, Joinfruit, King Fruit, Mazzoni, RK Growers and Oranfrizer, leading companies in the Italian and European sector.

The European Art of Taste project will continue in 2021 with its third year, focusing more and more on digital while waiting to be able to return to normal and involve consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and fairs.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

