01.12.2022 16:47:00

In Letter To GOP Congressional Leaders, Competitiveness Coalition Sounds the Alarm on the Left's Antitrust Agenda

Urges McCarthy, McConnell to Hold the Line On S. 2992 & S. 2710 During Lame-Duck

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 117th Congress returns for the lame-duck legislative work period, the Competitiveness Coalition today issued a letter to Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urging their respective caucuses to hold the line on harmful antitrust legislation, like the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992) and the Open App Markets Act (S. 2710).

The final copy of the letter is pasted below and available here.

"In light of our troubled economy, we request that you whip a 'no' vote should current Democratic leadership attempt a full Senate vote. In the House, we similarly request that you resist any attempts to conflate concerns about content moderation with so-called antitrust regulations."

The two bills are considered the crown jewels of the antitrust agenda championed by the left's most strident antitrust advocates, including U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). Both pieces of legislation are expected to be non-starters in a GOP-controlled House, meaning the clock is ticking for the current Congress to act. Indeed, the Biden White House listed the bills on their lame duck priority list and hinted at "stepping up engagement."

The letter lays out a three-part rationale for Congress to oppose the bills, including:

  • Ignoring the economic concerns of the country
  • Exacerbating inflation, which even Democratic economists such as Larry Summers have highlighted about these bills
  • Rewarding Klobuchar's political ambitions

    • The Coalition concludes their letter by writing, "The results of the elections have created opportunities and obligations for the next Congress. Atop that list is addressing the economic uncertainty coursing throughout our country and our citizens right now. Asked which issue mattered most this year, nearly a third of voters nationwide (32%) said inflation, according to NBC News exit polls. Ensuring that neither S. 2992 nor S. 2710 becomes law would be two productive steps toward fulfilling their mandate."

    In addition to its chair, former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown, signers of the Competitiveness Coalition's letter included:

    Brent Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Americans for Prosperity
    Daniel J. Mitchell, President, Center for Freedom and Prosperity
    Curt Levey, President, The Committee for Justice
    Ashley Baker, Director of Public Policy, The Committee for Justice
    Yaël Ossowski, Deputy Director, Consumer Choice Center
    Adam Brandon, President, FreedomWorks
    Mario H. Lopez, President, Hispanic Leadership Fund
    Douglas Holtz-Eakin
    Dr. J. Robert McClure III, President & CEO, The James Madison Institute
    Charles Sauer, President, The Market Institute
    Pete Sepp, President, National Taxpayers Union
    Karen Kerrigan, President & CEO, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council
    Patrick Hedger, Executive Director, Taxpayers Protection Alliance
    Casey Given, Executive Director, Young Voices

    Since its inception in April 2022, the Competitiveness Coalition, has issued one previous letter to Congress in July, comparing the passage of S.2992 to, "lighting a match next to a gas leak."

    For more information, please visit competitivenesscoalition.com. Members of the press can contact the coalition at press@competitivenesscoalition.com.

    The Competitiveness Coalition is a first-of-its-kind group educating the public and advocating for policies that put consumers first while fostering innovation and attracting new investment.

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-letter-to-gop-congressional-leaders-competitiveness-coalition-sounds-the-alarm-on-the-lefts-antitrust-agenda-301691707.html

    SOURCE Competitiveness Coalition

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
    Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen