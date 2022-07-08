|
08.07.2022 22:19:00
In memoriam: Stanley J. Szortyka
READING, Penn., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Maid Meats (QMM) is honored to celebrate the life of Stanley J. Szortyka, our company's founder, who passed away on July 1, 2022. Under Stanley's leadership, Quaker Maid Meats has become the largest frozen retail sandwich steak producer in the country, which includes the iconic Steak-umm brand.
Born in Pringle, Penn. in 1927 to Polish immigrants, growing up in a coal mining town was a hard and difficult life which Stanley vowed to escape. After serving in World War II, he returned to Pringle to work at French Steak Co., where he developed a passion for the meat business. After starting a family of his own, Stanley founded QMM in 1960 and was responsible for the full scope of the business, leading production, sales, company growth and more.
Stanley was a tough but compassionate man who never wanted to "make money off the sweat of another man's back." This mantra was instilled in his children, who are still fully involved in the operation of QMM along with an exceptional management team.
Stanley's business legacy includes three plants and the largest frozen sandwich steak production in the country. His memory will serve as an inspiration to his family, colleagues, and business partners who loved and respected him.
