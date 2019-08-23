In Mind Cloud Appoints Karan Sood as Chief Technology Officer

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mind Cloud, an independent manufacturing sales platform provider, has named Karan Sood to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Karan will be responsible for the company's overall Product and Technology Strategy, Product Management, Innovation Engineering and Design teams.

Karan previously held various product and leadership positions with a responsibility to envision, build and launch globally successful SaaS product lines, whilst guaranteeing excellence in Product Management, User Experience, and Engineering.

In Mind Cloud launched their "Manufacturing X" sales platform in 2018, creating a unique offering that combines the power of CRM and CPQ with manufacturing expertise and intelligent insights to transform the profitability of manufacturing businesses worldwide.

"We are thrilled that Karan will bring to In Mind Cloud his unique expertise of turning disruptive technologies and business ideas into successful products. He is this incredible blend of product visionary, customer-first thinker and hands-on leader, and he brings an absolute wealth of experience to our team," Dr. Christian Cuske, CEO of In Mind Cloud, said. "As a member of our Global Executive Team, Karan plays a vital role in pushing In Mind Cloud to the forefront of expanding its CRM strategy for manufacturing industries and to support our high-growth trajectory."

"What has always excited me about CRM is its power to not only bring customer experiences to a new level, but the potential it opens up to transform entire businesses. In the context of Industry 4.0, it empowers manufacturers to adapt their business models to new and challenging environments and ultimately creates success on both ends," Karan Sood explains. "I am extremely excited to join In Mind Cloud on their journey as a thriving independent SaaS provider and to contribute to their product innovation, aggressive business growth and customer success."

About In Mind Cloud:

In Mind Cloud ( www.inmindcloud.com ) is an independent provider of an innovative manufacturing sales platform. Their solution "Manufacturing X" combines CRM and CPQ with production expertise and intelligent insights to transform the profitability of manufacturing and engineering businesses. Based on the SAP Cloud Platform their solution is deeply integrated into manufacturing processes and front-end sales operations. In Mind Cloud is operating globally through its offices in Singapore, Germany, China and a high-value partner network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964679/Karan_Sood.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964680/In_Mind_Cloud_Manufacturing_Sales.jpg