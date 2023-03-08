|
In my freezing house, gripped by fear, I scrawl ‘things can get better’ on a chalkboard | Marin
I escape, ashamed, to the comfort of my friends’ warm homes. Even then, anxiety stalks me: I know I could end up homelessThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyI have a visitor that stops me sleeping, wakes me early in the morning and hangs around most days uninvited and unwanted: I am living with fear.Each day when I open my eyes, there’s a few seconds of semiconscious calm before my heart sets off to sprint in this race without end. Sometimes I try to calm myself down with deep breathing, but mostly I simply flee from my bed, the cold biting deep as I descend the stairs to make tea and talk myself down. Breakfast is impossible with adrenaline coursing through my body at max strength.Marin lives in the south-west of England and is in her 60s. Her name has been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardianDo you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
