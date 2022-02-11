Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
11.02.2022 02:55:14
In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects … anyone but Harden
Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden on the day their partnership in Brooklyn ended.Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him Thursday with the last pick, bringing some petty comedy to the process.James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.Durant had the first choice among reserves, going with Devin Booker of the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. That meant James had the final pick and Durant made clear who was going to be left for him.With his last selection, Durant took Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, explaining with a straight face he needed size — even though defensive-minded players are hardly a need in an exhibition mostly about offense. Holding a clipboard over his face to hide his laughter, James asked Durant if Harden was healthy enough to play. The three-time scoring champion and 2018 NBA MVP has missed the last three games with a left hamstring tightness.“He got traded. He’s healthy now,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley responded.James also drafted former MVPs Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic in the starter pool, along with Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan. Durant took first-timers Ja Morant of Memphis and Andrew Wiggins of Golden State, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — who replaced him in the starters pool because Durant is injured and won’t play.The Team LeBron reserves: Luka Doncic, Dallas; Darius Garland, Cleveland; Chris Paul, Phoenix; Jimmy Butler, Miami; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Fred VanVleet, Toronto, and Harden.The Team Durant reserves: Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota; Zach LaVine, Chicago; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee; LaMelo Ball, Charlotte, and Gobert. James has been a captain every year since the NBA went to a format where the leading vote-getters draft teams, instead of Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference. His teams have gone 4-0.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects … anyone but Harden 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DRAFT Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DRAFT Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DRAFT Inc. Registered Shs
|628,00
|0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.