29.06.2023 21:57:00
In One Chart: Apple Vision Pro: How early adoption could stack up against the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPod
Analysts predict that Apple could amass an installed base of 20 million users of the Vision Pro and related devices five years out from the product's launch.
