16.09.2022 09:35:30
In Pictures: How the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse devastated a community
#td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401104-scaled-e1663233453125-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401147-scaled-e1663312228644-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401114-scaled-e1663312546570-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401110-scaled-e1663312677408-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401269-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } #td_uid_1_6324278a83d21 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 { background: url(https://www.miningmx.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ED_401266-scaled-e1663313027735-80x60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat; } 1 of 6 A vehicle overturned after a mining dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. People are trying to recover their belongings and cleaning their houses. Search and rescue teams are still searching for 2 missing persons. One person is confirmed dead. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe visiting the community affected by the Jagersfontein mine tailings dam burst on September 11. He later slammed a High Court decision that took jurisdiction of tailings dams away from the government. Community members trying to save belongings and cleaning their houses. According to the Minerals Council South Africa 35 dwellings were washed away and infrastructure damaged. The council has set up a R50m relief fund for the community. Search and Rescue team still trying to recover a body after a mining dam burst on September 13, 2022 in Jagersfontein, South Africa. People are trying to recover their belongings and cleaning their houses. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Marius de Villiers, legal compliance officer at Jagersfontein Developments after a meeting with Minister Gwede Mantashe. The holding company, Stargems Group, a Dubai-based diamond trading company, said on September 12 the tailings facility was "safe and secure". It was previously owned by Johan Rupert's Reinet Investments. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) President Ramaphosa visits Charlesville. A programme to assist the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State would take guidance from the government's successes during COVID-19, he is reported to have said. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw) The post In Pictures: How the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse devastated a community appeared first on Miningmx.
