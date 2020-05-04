In Praise of Bacteria: Dr. Kourosh Maddahi Releases 'The Toxic Overload: The Truth About Your Body's Natural Defenses and How to Experience Whole-Body Health'

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, author, and Founder of Lumineux Oral Essentials, Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, releases his latest book, "The Toxic Overload: The Truth About Your Body's Natural Defenses and How to Experience Whole-Body Health" today. Written in response to the nation's mass decline in health and dedicated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maddahi's text offers readers timely insights into the body's microbiome and its impact on their health and immunity.

"The microbiome is a complex network of bacteria, fungi, and viruses working 'round the clock to keep harmful foreign bodies out. It can be found not just in the gut, but also the mouth, skin, eyes, nose, ears, and birth canal," explains Dr. Maddahi. "In this book, you'll learn how the bacteria we were collectively conditioned to fear are actually protecting us from viruses and diseases. I also provide simple lifestyle solutions (and recipes) that will help strengthen your body's microbiome and build a better natural defense system."

Several important (and surprising) takeaways from the book include:

1. The microbiome is the body's first line of defense against disease, viruses, and infections. In fact, the immune system is a back-up system to the microbiome.

2. We are more bacteria than human cells. 98 percent of bacteria in and on the body are responsible for proper brain function, mood regulation, nutrient extraction, digestion, vitamin production, and keeping harmful bacteria and viruses, both inside and outside of your body, at bay. There is only a very small percentage of bacteria that are actually harmful.

3. Hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes are doing more harm than good, argues Dr. Maddahi. Antibacterial ingredients are designed to eradicate everything in their path, the good and the bad bacteria. This can cause significant imbalances and lead to toxic overload.

4. Simple handwashing and other basic hygiene routines will go a long way to keep you and your microbiome healthy.

5. Microbiome-safe diet and lifestyle changes can dramatically improve a person's bacterial health in as little as 30 days.

Dr. Maddahi's "The Toxic Overload" is available on kindle and hard copy via Amazon and select online retailers nationwide.

