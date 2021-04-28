In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Grow by USD 475.05 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The in situ hybridization (ISH) market is set to grow by USD 475.05 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is segmented as below:

Technology

FISH



CISH

End-user

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40880

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the in situ hybridization (ISH) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market size

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market trends

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the emergence of alternative techniques may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in situ hybridization (ISH) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Genetic Testing Market- The genetic testing market is segmented by product (equipment and consumables), application (predictive and diagnostic testing and pharmacogenomic testing), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Global MRSA Testing Market- The MRSA testing market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and academic and research institutes), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in situ hybridization (ISH) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in situ hybridization (ISH) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

FISH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CISH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for the technology segment

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Molecular diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for the end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/in-situ-hybridization-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-situ-hybridization-ish-market-to-grow-by-usd-475-05-million-during-2021-2025technavio-301277743.html

SOURCE Technavio