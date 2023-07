In the balance: with rates rising, is overpaying your mortgage a good move?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Homeowners are desperate to find ways to reduce the bill they face each month, but should any spare cash be put into the home loan, or a savings account? We weigh up the argumentsRising interest rates have pushed mortgage overpayments to their highest levels in more than 20 years as householders struggle to reduce their debts.Many people with money to spare are choosing to reduce the amount they owe in an effort to tackle the spiralling rates that have left so many others with huge bills once their fixed-rate deal ends and they go on to a new product. Continue reading...