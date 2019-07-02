In the Heart of It All: PrideStaff Dallas Metro Relocates to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers

FRESNO, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Dallas Metro office is relocating effective July 1. The office will continue to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, administrative, logistics, manufacturing and professional disciplines.

In the heart of both the Dallas warehouse and hospital districts, PrideStaff Dallas Metro is moving to 7800 North Stemmons Freeway Suite 110, Dallas, Texas 75247. The new location is easily accessible from both I-35 Stemmons Freeway and 183/John Carpenter Freeway.

"When we realized that we needed more space to accommodate our growing team, we looked for a location that would be convenient for our clients, candidates and staff," said Gerrit Salinas, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Dallas Metro. "Less than five minutes from downtown Dallas, our new office has a better layout, is easier to access by both car and bus, and puts us closer to many of the employers we serve."

"We invite our candidates, clients and prospective customers to visit us at our new location after July 1," continued Salinas. "PrideStaff Dallas Metro is thankful for all of our business relationships; if it weren't for them, we wouldn't have this opportunity to expand our business. Our entire team is beyond excited for the move, and we look forward to building for our future in tandem with our coworkers and business partners."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Dallas Metro office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award six years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

