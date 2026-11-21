The AI trade seems to be unwinding fast. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was recently down more than 15% from its early October peak, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) was approaching correction territory, with a roughly 10% slump from its all-time high. Nobody knows how this downturn will play out.

However, history offers a useful reference for what held up the last time a technology boom ended. From 2000 to 2009, a period that featured the dot-com crash, the S&P 500 posted negative returns, averaging a 0.8% annual decline. High-yielding dividend stocks, on the other hand, delivered an average annual total return of 5.4% over the same period, according to a Wellington Management study published by Hartford Funds. Here's what investors can learn from this history lesson.

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