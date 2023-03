In the Wake of SVB, Fearful Investors Turn on Bank Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not a single US bank failed on Monday, but you would have been forgiven thinking otherwise if you just looked at the thumping bank stocks took.After the fall of both Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank this past weekend, shares in US lenders sold off dramatically to start the week as panicky investors feared panicky customers would remove their money from increasingly panicky small and regional lenders.