14.03.2023 01:00:10
In the Wake of SVB, Fearful Investors Turn on Bank Stocks
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Not a single US bank failed on Monday, but you would have been forgiven thinking otherwise if you just looked at the thumping bank stocks took.After the fall of both Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank this past weekend, shares in US lenders sold off dramatically to start the week as panicky investors feared panicky customers would remove their money from increasingly panicky small and regional lenders.Continue reading
