In Under a Year, AST SpaceMobile Stock Could Run Out of Cash

In at least one respect, Q2 2023 has already been a terrific quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). Last month, as you may have heard, AST succeeded in placing the first-ever cellphone-to-cellphone phone call conducted directly via satellite.No cell towers needed. No fiber optic cables. Most importantly, no purpose-built satellite phones. These were basic, run-of-the-mill Samsung S22's of the type you can find on sale at the local Costco -- talking to one another via space, with a little help from AST's BlueWalker 3 satellite in orbit.So yes, Q2 is already going pretty great for AST SpaceMobile. It's Q1 that should worry you.