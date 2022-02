"In Vogue" Stock Pessimism is Suspect, Say Bullish JP Morgan Analysts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Wall Street traders are fretting that the fraught market conditions so far this year could be here to stay, but analysts at one of the world's largest investors think those concerns should be treated like The Boy Who Cried Bear Market.A JP Morgan team said Monday that concerns of an economic slump that will drag down equity markets might be trendy, but they don't hold up to scrutiny.Continue reading