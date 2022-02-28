Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate

Ina Invest 2021 Annual Report: accelerated growth, increases in value and strategic acquisitions



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Media release Ina Invest achieves operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 14.4 million and a net profit of CHF 12 million

Value of the real estate portfolio rises by 19% to CHF 435 million

Project developments are on track: Lokstadt Hallen are nearly fully let; almost all of the apartments in the Tender complex have been sold

Successful strategic acquisition of the Bredella development site (closing in January 2022)

Management Board strengthened: Daniel Baumann appointed CFO (from January 2022)

Outlook: Promising prospects due to the structural transformation and the focus on the hybrid portfolio Zurich, 28 February 2022 - Ina Invest's strategy is bearing fruit: The Swiss real estate company, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, enjoyed a successful first financial year in 2021. The young company is thus continuing its success story, which began with its IPO in summer 2020. With operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 14.4 million and a net profit of CHF 12 million, Ina Invest has once again exceeded expectations. The value of the development portfolio, which focuses on prime urban locations, increased by 19% to CHF 435 million. This figure does not include the valuation of the strategic acquisition of the Bredella site in Pratteln since the closing took place in January 2022. The positive annual results were largely due to the successful letting of properties and the sale of condominiums.



Bredella acquisition a game changer

In December 2021, Ina Invest signed a share purchase agreement to acquire CERES Group. This agreement included the acquisition of the Bredella development site in Pratteln. The important acquisition with a current market value of approximately CHF 300 million and an annual gross rental income of over CHF 8.6 million offers enormous potential. Following the successful completion in January 2022, the value of Ina Invest's portfolio increased substantially, to over CHF 700 million. As a result, Ina Invest now has one of the largest and most interesting development portfolios in Switzerland. Bredella in Pratteln and Lokstadt in Winterthur are prime examples of Ina Invest's strategy. These locations will provide new homes for Switzerland's soon-to-be 10 million inhabitants in areas that will be completely transformed over the next 20 years. Positive portfolio development

Ina Invest is proceeding on schedule with the development of its properties. The Lokstadt Hallen in Winterthur were almost fully let in a very short time. With Switzerland's first Radisson RED hotel, the most modern casino and a kindergarten, Ina Invest was able to create a versatile and attractive mix of uses. Other projects that have reached the construction phase are also on track. The design plan and winning project have been selected for the Rocket in Winterthur, which will be the world's tallest wooden apartment building. Tender and Elefant, which are also located in Winterthur, have both held topping out ceremonies, and the development of the BaseLink site in Allschwil is proceeding according to plan. Ina Invest has already sold nearly all the apartments in Tender as condominiums. Both the Elefant complex and BaseLink are investment properties that were fully let before the foundation stones were even laid. The expected rental income here is CHF 5.6 million per year. Demonstration of commitment to the sustainability strategy

In its first full financial year, Ina Invest has already underlined its commitment to developing Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolio. The GRESB1 Benchmark Assessment for Real Estate awarded Ina Invest 92 out of 100 sustainability points and five stars out of five, thus putting the company at the top of its peer group. Management Board strengthened

Ina Invest strengthened its Management Board by naming Daniel Baumann as CFO from 1 January 2022. Daniel Baumann boasts outstanding knowledge in the real estate sector and played a significant role in Ina Invest's spin-off and IPO. Outlook: plans for growth and implementation of an ambitious sustainability strategy

The Board of Directors and Management Board continue to assess Ina Invest's prospects on the market as being very promising. The accelerating rate of structural change will lead to the emergence of new ways of living and working. Ina Invest will benefit from these market prospects by creating appropriate, sustainable, attractive and people-centric housing in prime urban locations. Ina Invest's hybrid portfolio, which is designed to include at least 50% residential space, brings generations together and supports socially beneficial coexistence. Ina Invest will continue on its energetic growth path in 2022 as it focuses on integrating the new components of the portfolio in a way that's best for business.

communications@ina-invest.com Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Benchmark Assessment for Real Estate found that Ina Invest is the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com. 1 GRESB is the leading analysis system for measuring the sustainability performance of real estate companies and real estate funds. The GRESB score is calculated by assessing seven different aspects, and makes a significant contribution to improving the transparency of the real estate industry in terms of sustainability.

