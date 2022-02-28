Ina Invest 2021 Annual Report: accelerated growth, increases in value and strategic acquisitions

|
Zurich, 28 February 2022 - Ina Invest's strategy is bearing fruit: The Swiss real estate company, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, enjoyed a successful first financial year in 2021. The young company is thus continuing its success story, which began with its IPO in summer 2020. With operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 14.4 million and a net profit of CHF 12 million, Ina Invest has once again exceeded expectations. The value of the development portfolio, which focuses on prime urban locations, increased by 19% to CHF 435 million. This figure does not include the valuation of the strategic acquisition of the Bredella site in Pratteln since the closing took place in January 2022. The positive annual results were largely due to the successful letting of properties and the sale of condominiums.
Positive portfolio development
Other projects that have reached the construction phase are also on track. The design plan and winning project have been selected for the Rocket in Winterthur, which will be the world's tallest wooden apartment building. Tender and Elefant, which are also located in Winterthur, have both held topping out ceremonies, and the development of the BaseLink site in Allschwil is proceeding according to plan. Ina Invest has already sold nearly all the apartments in Tender as condominiums. Both the Elefant complex and BaseLink are investment properties that were fully let before the foundation stones were even laid. The expected rental income here is CHF 5.6 million per year.
Demonstration of commitment to the sustainability strategy
Management Board strengthened
Outlook: plans for growth and implementation of an ambitious sustainability strategy
Ina Invest will continue on its energetic growth path in 2022 as it focuses on integrating the new components of the portfolio in a way that's best for business.
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Benchmark Assessment for Real Estate found that Ina Invest is the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.
1 GRESB is the leading analysis system for measuring the sustainability performance of real estate companies and real estate funds. The GRESB score is calculated by assessing seven different aspects, and makes a significant contribution to improving the transparency of the real estate industry in terms of sustainability.
