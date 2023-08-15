|
15.08.2023 07:13:07
Ina Invest 2023 half year results: higher rental income and growth in value of the real estate portfolio
|
Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Zurich, 15 August 2023 Ina Invest, the Swiss real estate company listed on the Six Swiss Exchange (SWX: INA) achieved a positive result in the first half of 2023 in a challenging market environment. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 4.2 million (HY 2022: CHF 12.0 million). Excluding market value changes, the operating result was up year on year from CHF 1.3 million to CHF 3.4 million. Net profit came to CHF 1.2 million (HY 2022: CHF 17.0 million).
This result was influenced by the increase in rental income of 39% to CHF 7.9 million (HY 2022: CHF 5.7 million) and the market value changes of CHF 0.8 million (HY 2022: CHF 10.7 million). The higher rental income mainly comes from the completed Elefant and HolidayInn & Suites projects. Thanks to strict cost management, third-party operating expenses were reduced by 17% to CHF 3.0 million (HY 2022: CHF 3.6 million). Due to higher interest rates and the increase in borrowed capital, financial expenses rose from CHF 1.8 million to CHF 3.3 million.
Development projects reach key milestones
There were delays in individual projects. Recourse proceedings are pending for the Schaffhauserstrasse project in Zurich and the district planning processes of the Préverenges VD and Tivoli NE projects are expected to take some time due to complaints.
Focus remains on sustainability
In the second half of 2023, Ina Invest will focus on developing its projects and further reducing its operating expenses. A deferred purchase price obligation from the purchase of the CERES Group was repaid after the balance sheet date, which will have a positive effect of CHF 3 million in the income statement in the second half of 2023.
You can find the Half Year Report 2023 at report.ina-invest.com.
Media and analysts conference on the 2023 half year results of Ina Invest
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.
