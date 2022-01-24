|
24.01.2022 07:00:17
Ina Invest completes acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd.
Ina Invest Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
Glattpark (Opfikon), 24 January 2022 - Last Friday, 21 January 2022, Ina Invest successfully completed the acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd. with the attractive development site 'Bredella' in Pratteln BL. Together with its investment partners, Ina Invest has thus fully acquired CERES Group Holding Ltd. as the majority shareholder. The transaction was announced on 16 December 2021.
The core of the real estate portfolio of CERES Group Holding Ltd. is the Buss site at Pratteln railway station with the 'Bredella' development project. With a surface area of 82,600m2 and a viable floor space of 172,500m2, the site is to be transformed into a lively central quarter with 70% residential space (more than 1,000 apartments) and 30% commercial space in the course of the next 20 years.
1271788 24.01.2022
