28.02.2023
Ina Invest exceeds financial targets in the 2022 financial year and significantly expands its real estate portfolio
Ina Invest Holding AG
Zurich, 28 February 2023 The Swiss real estate company Ina Invest, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, can look back on 2022 as a strategically and operationally successful financial year. Operating profit (EBIT) increased to CHF 16.1 million, 12% up on the previous year, despite the noticeable rise in building costs (2021 financial year: CHF 14.4 million). Net profit rose significantly, by 59% to CHF 19.1 million (2021: CHF 12.0 million). This means that Ina Invest exceeded the financial targets set for 2022. The primary contributors to this were higher profit from rental income of CHF 11.3 million (2021: CHF 2.8 million) and positive revaluations of investment property of CHF 12.8 million (2021: CHF 16.3 million). The latter were the result of operating performance and a positive financial income from the sale of an interest rate swap. The NAV per share increased to CHF 23.28 in the reporting year (2021: CHF 22.70).
Real estate portfolio significantly expanded
Portfolio development on track
Resolute pursuit of sustainability goals
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting in 2023
Confident outlook
The Board of Directors and Management Board of Ina Invest are looking ahead to the current year and further into the future with confidence. Although the economy has cooled down somewhat over the last year and interest rates have climbed from a record low, Switzerland remains an attractive location for property. There is still demand for owner-occupied or rented residential property in good locations. And Ina Invest also expects its commercial projects, designed to the latest standards, to be highly sought after. Ina Invest is pressing ahead resolutely with the implementation of its strategy and, underpinned by its balanced usage profile, is able to react flexibly to opportunities and challenges.
Against this backdrop, Ina Invest is reaffirming its medium-term goals of a portfolio valued at over CHF 2 billion and a return on equity of over 6%.
The 2022 Annual Report can be found at: report.ina-invest.com.
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.
