Inauguration of new Dolbeau-Mistassini bridge in Saguenay-Lac Saint-Jean

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in transportation infrastructure throughout the province to improve the flow of people and goods.

Today, Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval, and Pascal Cloutier, Mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini, inaugurated the new bridge in Dolbeau-Mistassini. At the ceremony, it was also announced that the bridge will officially be named the Suzanne Beauchamp-Niquet Bridge.

The official name pays tribute to Suzanne Beauchamp-Niquet, who served as mayor of Dolbeau from 1977 to 1981 and as the Member of Parliament for the riding of Roberval from 1980 to 1984.

The rebuilding of the bridge took two years and cost $36.3 million, with the Government of Canada contributing up to $13.7 million and the Government of Quebec contributing $22.6 million.

"I am delighted to celebrate the completion of the work to replace the Dolbeau Bridge and modernize a key transportation infrastructure link for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. This project will make it easier and safer for road users to get around. An efficient road network is essential for helping our businesses compete, supporting economic growth and enabling people to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families and friends."

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"I am very happy to be here today for the inauguration of the new Suzanne Beauchamp-Niquet Bridge. This ceremony marks the rebuilding of this unique road link over the Mistassini River between the Dolbeau and Mistassini sectors. The bridge is vital to the flow of people and goods in the Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean region. Furthermore, the commemorative name announced today honours the work that Ms. Beauchamp-Niquet did over the course of her career and the presence of women in politics."

Nancy Guillemette, Member for Roberval, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport, and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region.

Quick Facts

The bridge, which is located on Route 169 and crosses the Mistassini River, was completely rebuilt and opened in the fall of 2018.

The new bridge over the Mistassini River is a steel beam structure located south of the former bridge. At 262 metres in length it is 130 metres longer than the former bridge. It has three lanes in total, two in the direction of Dolbeau and one in the direction of Mistassini.

In addition to rebuilding the new bridge, the project involved improving the geometry of Route 169 on either side of the bridge and enhancing cyclist safety by creating a crossing under the bridge to allow cyclists to connect to the bike path without encountering vehicles.

Suzanne Beauchamp-Niquet was born in Russell, Ontario in 1932 and died in Dolbeau-Mistassini in 2011. She was one of the first women to be elected to lead a municipal council and the only woman to serve as the Member of Parliament for the riding of Roberval .

The Government of Canada's financial contribution to this project comes from the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

financial contribution to this project comes from the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10 .1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) will invest $115.4 billion from 2019-2029 to maintain and develop public infrastructure, 15 per cent more than the previous plan.

from 2019-2029 to maintain and develop public infrastructure, 15 per cent more than the previous plan. Substantial investments are planned for the road network ꟷ more than $ 24.5 billion .

