inboxAds Extends Automizy's Portfolio with Email Monetization in New Integration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automizy Co-Founder and Head of Product, Viktor Egri, said, "Expanding our portfolio with a complete email monetization solution is a step further in our strategy to provide our customers with a comprehensive selection of solutions via a private marketplace. This partnership gives our publishers easy access to email programmatic advertising, bringing them a fresh new revenue stream."

Automizy provides email automation tools that make their customers' emails stand out in a crowded inbox. From sending campaigns to managing contacts or subject line optimization, Automizy increases open rates, guiding publishers and marketers to optimal results, Egri explained.

Today's newsletter publishers, Egri pointed out, value the power of their email lists like never before. In an extremely competitive advertising landscape, having an email subscriber list is pure gold for any marketer because of the full control they have over their data.

Laurentiu Vladan, inboxAds' CEO, added, "We are excited to partner with innovative companies like Automizy, and we look forward to enabling as many marketers place dynamic native ads in their newsletters based on their subscribers' profiles. This strategy not only generates more income, but it also increases engagement because of the personalized content these kinds of ads provide recipients with."

Leveraging email monetization opportunities has become the new standard in best practices among digital publishers and advertisers around the world, according to Vladan. With the fast-moving pace of technological advancements to fulfill the market's constantly changing demands, businesses face the challenge of developing additional services for their clients to enhance their growth.

Providing white-label integration to companies looking to widen their portfolio with email monetization solutions is a new strategic direction for inboxAds, Vladan pointed out. The white-label integration includes the complete inboxAds solution, as well as custom development and support under each partner's brand name.

About inboxAds

inboxAds (https://inboxads.com) is a programmatic email monetization platform that empowers publishers worldwide to boost revenue. Using dynamic, native ads from a rich, curated inventory, the platform leverages the power of AI and advanced personalization algorithms to generate the highest returns for its clients. With its white-label integration service, inboxAds allows companies to expand their portfolio with email monetization solutions.

About Automizy

Automizy (https://automizy.com/) is an email marketing and automation software company whose signature platform helps marketers increase their email open rates, generating new leads and converting them into sales.

Press Contact:

Ioana Dulcu

+1-(702)-605-4901

https://inboxads.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inboxads-extends-automizys-portfolio-with-email-monetization-in-new-integration-301126786.html

SOURCE inboxAds