InBrace® announced as First Orthodontic System to Achieve Tooth Movement on Autopilot in Peer-Reviewed Journal of the World Federation of Orthodontics

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InBrace, the orthodontic company behind the novel Smartwire® technology, today announced that data highlighting InBrace as the first orthodontic system to achieve tooth movement on autopilot by using programmed non-sliding mechanics, was published in the Journal of the World Federation of Orthodontists, a bimonthly international journal publishing peer-reviewed articles.

InBrace is the first orthodontic system to to be considered a teeth straightening system on autopilot.

The article highlights InBrace as the first orthodontic system to achieve the six degrees of freedom needed to be considered a teeth straightening system on autopilot. Orthodontic tooth movement can be broken down into six degrees of freedom (torque, tip, rotations, in/out, up/down, opening/closing spaces), where each type of movement is necessary to achieve an aesthetic, stable, and functional occlusion. The authors note that movement on autopilot requires a fixed, compliance-free orthodontic system that has the capability of moving teeth to their programmed positions in all six degrees of freedom with minimal intervention by an orthodontist. InBrace was able to achieve this autopilot via their novel Smartwire, or GentleForce, technology.

InBrace lets patients live their real lives and share their improving smile without anyone knowing they are in treatment. The InBrace Smartwire is placed behind the teeth and uses advanced computer modeling, AI, and shape memory wire to straighten teeth in a way that's healthy, discreet and lets people live their lives -- eating, drinking, brushing, flossing normally -- all while the teeth are being straightened.

"This is great validation about the effectiveness of InBrace and the way we're revolutionizing tooth movement," said Hongsheng Tong, Clinical Assistant Professor, Advanced Orthodontic Program, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and Co-Founder and Principal Orthodontic Scientist for InBrace.

"We've been thrilled with the reception from providers and patients and look forward to expanding InBrace to a market that wants to straighten teeth without painful monthly tightenings or tray changes. Modernizing teeth-straightening to deliver clinical confidence, a superior experience and autopilot is the vision we had for InBrace from the start," said Dr. John Pham, Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

"I'm increasingly bullish about the opportunity to reach the hundreds of millions of people across the world who have opted out of teeth-straightening. InBrace delivers what the consumers want and our simple integration process allows for staff delegation with just a handful of check-in appointments. We're at the beginning of an incredible journey," said Clint Carnell, CEO.

About InBrace

InBrace was invented & founded by Drs. John Pham and Hongsheng Tong who set out to find a healthier and more efficient teeth straightening system to treat children with severe cleft lip and palate; partnered with USC & Children's Hospital Los Angeles. InBrace filed the first application patent of its extensive patent portfolio in 2012.

InBrace is revolutionizing teeth straightening with a personalized Smartwire® that is designed using each patient's unique Toothprint. The set it and forget it technology puts the orthodontic experience on autopilot; with treatment that's completely hidden from the world with less work for patients and clinicians. Designed for you. Made for real life. InBrace is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

For more information visit InBrace.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

CONTACT: InBrace@EvolveMKD.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inbrace-announced-as-first-orthodontic-system-to-achieve-tooth-movement-on-autopilot-in-peer-reviewed-journal-of-the-world-federation-of-orthodontics-301688362.html

SOURCE InBrace