Inc. 5000 Names New Western One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Western , the largest national private source of fix-and-flip residential investment properties, announced today that the company was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the top 1% of privately held companies in the United States. This is the second consecutive year and third time overall that New Western has been recognized.

"It's always an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list, but we're particularly proud to receive this distinction two years in a row," said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western. "When we started out almost 15 years ago, all we had was grit and the promise of profitability. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and our unique insights, New Western is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry for everyone from home sellers to investors and home buyers. This recognition is a testament not only to what we have accomplished so far, but also to what we will achieve in the near future."

Since 2008, New Western has bought and sold more than $12 billion worth of residential real estate by leveraging data and local market insight to stock its marketplace with exclusive investment properties. On average, New Western buys a property every 13 minutes, and sells a property within 90 minutes of purchase to create opportunity for all – a fresh start for sellers, value-add inventory for investors and affordable housing for buyers. New Western has realized approximately 46% year-over-year growth since inception.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, which will be available on August 23. The annual Inc. 5000 honoree event will be held Oct. 19-21 in Phoenix.

About New Western

New Western makes real estate investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and affordable housing for buyers. For more information, visit www.newwestern.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

