INC. 5000 Ranks Harward Media Among Coveted Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies and 12th in Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harward Media ranks 443rd nationally and 12th in Utah according to the 2020 Inc. 5000. The company grew 1,031 percent to make their national debut among the nation's fastest growing companies in America and is on track to more than double their year-over-year growth in 2020. Harward Media attributes its growth to relentless focus on development for algorithm-based markets.

"We are ecstatic to learn we ranked among the top 500 in this year's Inc 5000," states Jason Harward, CEO and Founder of Harward Media. "Creating brands built for rapid scale in a fully digital world is our foundation, and we are making brands in markets we never thought possible for the ecomm world."

The Inc 5,000 companies combined generated $209 billion in 2019 revenue, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. During a stretch when the economy grew around 15 percent, the 2020 Inc 5000 averaged a growth of over 500 percent.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Harward Media's data-first approach creates an advantage for brands when it comes to speed. New and established businesses are able to test and reach a point of strategic understanding far quicker than traditional e-commerce methods. With clients worldwide, Harward Media's latest client brands each grew between 200 and 900 percent in 6 months.

The Inc 5000 ranking is Harward Media's first award of national prestigious and is added to their list of eighteen, 2-Comma-Club awards, an industry specific, award recognizing individual products that generated $1 million or more.

About Harward Media

Harward Media owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce brands providing physical goods throughout North America. In addition to their own portfolio, its other operations include business consulting and marketing services. Harward Media is headquartered in American Fork, Utah with offices and warehousing in Georgia and abroad.

About the CEO

High school Dropout turned race car driver, Jason Harward founded Harward Media in 2012 with his wife and COO Jocelynn Harward. A Utah native with no formal training, Jason, an alumnus to the "school of trial and error," started his first business at seventeen and never looked back. Jason, serves as CEO at Harward Media, overseeing the Harward Media brands and other ventures.

