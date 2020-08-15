Inc. 5000 Recognizes Trideum for Eighth Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trideum Corporation announced this week that, for the sixth year in a row and eighth year overall, the company is among Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"I am so proud of the Trideum team and the efforts we've made over the last 15 years to grow the business while doing important work for our country," said Van Sullivan, Trideum president and chief executive officer. "I've had the profound privilege to be surrounded by experienced professionals who make a difference for our customers every day. Their determination and professionalism are why Trideum continues to be on this list."

In the last three years, Trideum has grown its business by 108.03 percent and appears on the list as #3464 this year. Trideum is also a member of the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, an honor reserved for companies on the list for more than five consecutive years. According to Inc. Magazine, just one in ten companies who earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list achieve Honor Roll status.

According to Inc. 5000, not only have the companies on the 2020 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About Trideum: Trideum Corporation, founded in 2005, is a privately owned and operated small business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Trideum specializes in providing solutions and services in the areas of training, modeling and simulation, test and evaluation, systems analysis, and information technology. https://www.trideum.com/

SOURCE Trideum Corporation