Inc. Honors Uwill with Best in Business Award 2023

Annual list recognizes innovation, growth, and positive impact on society

NATICK, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges, students, and employees, has been named to Inc's Best in Business list in the Health category. This award recognizes companies making a positive impact on their industry and the world at large.

"These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole," remarked Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc.

Uwill has been recognized for its impressive growth this year and for aligning purpose with profit. Uwill's inclusion marks the fourth time in 2023 that the company has been recognized for its growth, leadership, and impact on students and employees. Earlier this year, the company finalized a $30 million investment from Education Growth Partners and was also awarded an exclusive partnership with the State of New Jersey to offer students at 45 colleges mental health and wellness support.

"It is an honor to receive this year's Inc. Best in Business award which reflects our commitment to increase access to mental health care," said Michael London, CEO of Uwill. "We are grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact."

Uwill is reshaping the traditional healthcare model and democratizing access to mental health support, which allows users to find the help they need. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, such as their preferred gender, ethnicity, and language.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 200 institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com .

Contact:

Brett Silk

bsilk@uwill.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-honors-uwill-with-best-in-business-award-2023-302008987.html

SOURCE Uwill, Inc