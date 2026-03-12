Incannex Healthcare Aktie

Incannex Healthcare für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGD8 / ISIN: US45333L1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 14:46:33

Incannex Healthcare Stock Falls 35% Over Announcement Of IHL-42X Development Plan, Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) are falling about 35 percent on Thursday morning trading following the announcement of an enhanced clinical development strategy for IHL-42X, its lead oral drug candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, and a securities purchase agreement with healthcare-dedicated institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2 million shares and accompanying warrants.

The company's stock is currently trading at $3.8950, down 35.33 percent, over the previous close of $5.97 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $2.4 and $49.8 in the past one year.

The updated development strategy aims to optimize efficacy, strengthen the clinical data package, and potentially accelerate the pathway toward registration while maintaining strong capital efficiency.

Meanwhile, the company intends to use proceeds from the offering to complete the DReAMzz Phase 2 study for IHL-42X and other corporate-related purposes.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incannex Healthcare Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Incannex Healthcare Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwach -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag klar im Minus. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gibt seine Gewinne wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen