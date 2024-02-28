Incannex's Phase 2 Psi-GAD1 Trial Of Psilocybin Meets Primary Endpoint; Stock Surges 39%

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL), Wednesday announced positive results from its Phase 2 Psi-GAD1 clinical trial of psilocybin for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder or GAD.

GAD is a common disorder, which causes distress, and social and emotional impairment in the patients.

The trial conducted in association with the Clinical Psychedelic Lab at Monash University, led by Paul Liknaitzky, met its primary endpoint when the trial patients reported a significant reduction in anxiety score and disease remission.

The trial patients were given doses of psilocybin along with psychotherapy.

The positive feedback had prompted Incannex to move forward with the formulation of psilocybin drug product PSX-001, and the follow-up Phase 2B clinical trial PsiGAD2, at multiple sites in the U.S. and the U.K., the company stated.

Currently, Incannex's stock is soaring 39.57 percent, to $5.89 over the previous close of $4.22 on the Nasdaq.