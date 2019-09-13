Incap Corporation: Incap increases its estimate for the 2019 result

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release, Inside information

13 September 2019 at 2.30 p.m. (EEST)

Incap increases its estimate for the 2019 result

Incap Corporation estimates that the Group’s full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2019 will be clearly higher than in 2018. The previous guidance in the half-year financial report was that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2019 will be higher than in 2018. Both estimations assume that there are no major changes in currency exchange rates or component availability.

In 2018, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 8.6 million. In January-June 2019, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 37.2 million and the operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 5.7 million.

The guidance was revised due to the increased demand especially from existing customers. In addition Incap has managed to broaden its customer base.

Incap Group’s Business Review for January-September 2019 will be published on 6 November 2019.

INCAP CORPORATION

Further information:

Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION.

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.